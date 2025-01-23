The cast of Friends pictured in the show's first season NBCUniversal via Getty Images

David Schwimmer has claimed he couldn’t let Friends’ recent milestone anniversary go past without commemorating it.

Towards the end of last year, the beloved sitcom celebrated 30 years since it first aired on US television and became a global phenomenon, winning a string of Emmys and running for 10 years in total.

Speaking to the Australian radio station Nova, David – who played Ross Geller in all 10 seasons – was asked by host Smallzy: “Do you reflect when you hit a milestone like 30 years? Do you think ‘wow what a great run’? Or do you go, ‘god, I feel really old, don’t say that’?”

“All of the above,” the Emmy nominee admitted with a big laugh, before revealing he “happened to be back in Los Angeles around the day that marked the 30th year of when we aired”.

“I took [Matt] LeBlanc out to dinner, actually,” he shared. “We reminisced and toasted to the 30 years.”

Reflecting on Friends’ continued success, David added: “It’s amazing to me that people are still watching and finding it funny and comforting, and I feel nothing but gratitude.”

Friends made household names of cast members like Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox when it debuted in 1994, and the show continues to enjoy a huge following thanks to its presence on streaming platforms.

In 2021, the entire cast came together for a star-studded reunion special looking back at what made the show such a success.