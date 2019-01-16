It might be comforting to imagine that only Britain is paying attention to the Brexit chaos right now, cocooned in our own mess. But in fact, our epic confusion and uncertainty are very visible to the rest of the world, including our soon-to-be ex-EU partners, and on Wednesday international front pages were covered with the latest Brexit news. After Theresa May suffered a crushing and historic defeat of her Brexit deal, and with the government now facing a no confidence vote, declarations of defeat took centre stage across Europe, with many asking: what next? Here’s what the continent had to say Germany German chancellor Angela Merkel is optimistic that we “still have time to negotiate” – but added that the ball is in the PM’s court.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says “we still have time to negotiate” on Brexit but next move up to UK prime minister. https://t.co/F2WG1x39NC — The Associated Press (@AP) January 16, 2019

Der Spiegel echoes Merkel’s hopefulness:

Der Spiegel

While Der Taggespiegel summarised events as “Britain faces Brexit chaos”.

Der Taggespiegel

A dispatch from HuffPost Germany’s Leonhard Landes... “To sum up the mood here in Germany: The rejection of May’s Brexit deal was expected, but people in Germany were still shocked by the result of the vote. Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz wrote on Twitter: ‘This is a bitter day for Europe’. “Everyone keeps wondering how the United Kingdom could possibly break the deadlock Theresa May has steered parliament into. Calls for a second referendum are getting louder as the chance of No Deal is rising.” France Newspaper Le Figaro reflects: “After May’s severe defeat in Parliament, Brexit dives into the unknown”. Meanwhile, Le Monde is running a live Q&A on Brexit as it asks: “What happens next?”

Le Monde

From France, Le HuffPost’s Geoffroy Clavel paints the mood: “France’s message to the UK: ‘Do what you want but hurry up’.” “Usually cautious when it comes to commenting on Brexit, the French government has openly expressed its impatience after Westminster’s rejection of the European Agreement, ruling out new negotiations and saying it is now only up to the British political class to get out of this quagmire. “New vote in Parliament, new referendum? ‘It’s not up to us to tell the British what to do, what we can tell them is ‘hurry up!’ because March 29th is tomorrow,’ warned the European Affairs Minister Nathalie Loiseau on Wednesday.” Spain Spain’s ABC lead on “Prisoners of Brexit”, pointing to a divided country and little time to come up with an alternative deal.

ABC

While national title El PaÍs announced: “May’s crushing defeat sharpened the Brexit crisis”.

El País

The newspaper described an alarming situation. “Uncertainty, bitterness, resentment”, read one of its editorials, predicting how Theresa May can still suffer new losses as the paper’s Lluís Bassets declared “more defeats can still arrive”. HuffPost Spain’s Laura Riestra said: “Spain is one of the EU countries that has the closest ties with the UK, so the way MPs have rejected the PM’s Brexit deal is in every front page. “All of them focus on the historic margin of the rejection, while looking ahead to the no-confidence vote.” The Netherlands Theresa May’s face features prominently on The Netherlands’ AD, above the caption “Defeated”.

AD

While the Dutch News website takes a local angle, with the country’s foreign minister dashing hopes that the EU will be flexible on tweaking the deal.

Dutch News

The European Council Pointing to the elephant in the room, Donald Tusk subtly suggests we should cancel Brexit altogether:

If a deal is impossible, and no one wants no deal, then who will finally have the courage to say what the only positive solution is? — Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) January 15, 2019

A spokesman for the European Council president added that the remaining EU leaders will be prepared for a disorderly Brexit as the risk has “increased”. “We regret the outcome of the vote, and urge the UK Government to clarify its intentions with respect to its next steps as soon as possible. “The EU27 will remain united and responsible as we have been throughout the entire process and will seek to reduce the damage caused by Brexit. “We will continue our preparations for all outcomes, including a no-deal scenario. The risk of a disorderly exit has increased with this vote and, while we do not want this to happen, we will be prepared for it. Belgium Belgium’s De Standaard simply asks: “What now, Britain?”

De Standaard

Key figures in Europe Michel Barnier Michel Barnier chimed in, saying it’s time for the UK to decide the next steps, although asked whether he trusted Theresa May, well:

Guy Verhofstadt & Antonio Tajani While Guy Verhofstadt, Brexit coordinator for the European Parliament, and European Parliament President Antonio Tajani both stressed the importance of securing the rights of EU citizens in the UK, as well as Britons living in the EU.

The UK Parliament has said what it doesn't want. Now is the time to find out what UK parliamentarians want. In the meantime, the rights of citizens must be safeguarded. #Brexit — Guy Verhofstadt (@guyverhofstadt) January 15, 2019

Deal or no deal, the @Europarl_EN will do everything to safeguard EU & UK citizens’ rights, as foreseen in the Withdrawal Agreement. If necessary, we will directly engage with the House of Commons to secure this. @YvetteCooperMP #Brexit #EPlenary — Guy Verhofstadt (@guyverhofstadt) January 16, 2019