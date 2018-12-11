How Not To Fall Victim To A Scam While Christmas Shopping Online This Year

We live in an increasingly digital age and much of our lives are spent online – and that includes Christmas shopping. In fact, Brits are expected to spend up to £300 each on gifts online this year as they swap the busy high street for convenience, according to recent research from Royal Mail. But even if you’re a seasoned online deal hunter, you should still be wary of scams that could leave you out of pocket. Fraudsters are using increasingly sophisticated methods to trick you out of your hard-earned cash. Fraudsters conned 15,024 shoppers out of more than £11 million over the Christmas period last year, according to Action Fraud – so here are five things to consider before entering those card details.

© Allard Schager via Getty Images

1. Make Sure Your Computer Is Security Protected Make sure you’ve installed the latest (genuine) software and app updates, Action Fraud says. Criminals use weaknesses in software to attack your devices and steal information, such as your payment details. It’s also important to use strong, separate passwords for your online accounts to protect yourself. Criminals can use your email password, for example, to access other online accounts, such as those you use for shopping. Enabling two-factor authentication (an extra layer of security which can include needing to enter a code sent to your phone to access your account) can help give you better security. Crucially, be sure not to click on a link in an unexpected email. The volume of online shopping related phishing emails increases during the holiday period, and Action on Fraud warns that by clicking on them they could infect your computer or smartphone with viruses and malware.

ArisSu via Getty Images