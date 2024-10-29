Unsplash Unsplash

Anyone who has an Apple Watch or an equivalent will tell you it’s made them more acutely aware of their health. With features such as heart rate and rhythmn detection, fall detection and even medical ID included, wearable health technology gives users a real-time idea of their wellbeing.

Now, Nirave Gondhia, founder of House of Tech has said that he believes the lasting legacy of Apple will be the Watch.

In an article for Digital Trends, Gondhia said: “The Apple Watch is the most important device that Apple sells right now.

“Of all the products on Apple’s shelves, it’s the one that markedly improves your life. There’s a suite of health features that could save your life, including high and low-heart-rate notifications, EKG, fall detection, and blood pressure monitoring.”

He also added: “The suite of Apple Health features available today is already incredibly strong. Looking down the road for the next few year, it only stands to get better.”

Medical experts are also excited for the future of digital technology for health

Neurosurgeon Richard D. Fessler M.D said: “Wearable technology can look for possible stroke risk factors, such as sleep apnoea, that may be affecting a patient without them realising it — something that an annual check-up would never detect.

“And it can constantly monitor things like body temperature that, when elevated, may trigger a stroke. The patient’s provider has access to all of the information gathered by the wearable, and can reach out to the patient if they see anything that needs to be addressed.”

Dr. Anne Lepetit, Chief Medical Officer at Bupa said: “The potential for digital healthcare to transform stroke prevention and recovery has never been clearer.

“Wearable devices connected to health apps can track vital signs in real-time, analysing trends and flagging risk patterns, so you can take preventative action. Remote consultations make it easier for patients to access expert advice, and personalised health programmes to help patients stay engaged with lifestyle changes, such as diet and exercise, that lower stroke risk.”