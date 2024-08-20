How This Year's Coverage Of The Paralympics Will Be More Inclusive Than Ever

The Olympic Rings on the Blind Football venue for Paris 2024 Paralympic Games at Champ-de-Mars next to the Eiffel Tower in Paris, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) via Associated Press

Since 1960, the Paralympics has played a key role in bringing disabled athletes to the world stage. According to the International Paralympic Committee: “The word ‘Paralympic’ derives from the Greek preposition ‘para’ (beside or alongside) and the word ‘Olympic’.

“Its meaning is that Paralympics are the parallel Games to the Olympics and illustrates how the two movements exist side-by-side.”

Now, this year, the Paralympics are more inclusive than ever before with actress and former Strictly contestant Rose Ayling-Ellis stepping in as host for some of Channel 4′s coverage of the games.

In this exciting role, Rose will be making history as the first deaf person to host live sports coverage on TV and speaking to the BBC, the host said: “It is really exciting that I am the first deaf person to host a live sports TV show. People seem to think that hosting a show is also to do with hearing, but now I’m here to prove that doesn’t have to be.”

Other hosts for Channel 4′s coverage include former rugby union player Ed Jackson, racing driver-turned-pundit Billy Monger, BBC Radio 1 presenter Vick Hope, and comedian Josh Pugh.

This isn’t Rose’s first rodeo, though

Rose, who has been deaf since birth, starred in EastEnders and was the first profoundly deaf person to join the show playing the role of Frankie.

Speaking to the National Deaf Children’s Society, the actress said: “When I read a script, I can always tell if it was written by a deaf or hearing writer.

“Only deaf people truly understand what we go through. The EastEnders writing team is brilliant, and the crew are really open to me inputting my own ideas into the scripts.”

She was also the first person to deliver a CBeebies bedtime story in sign language.

Rose was also the first deaf person to deliver the Alternative MacTaggart lecture at the Edinburgh TV Festival, and helped launch the first deaf Barbie.

Speaking about the Paralympics, Rose said: “My career so far has been quite mad, and this is another job for me to challenge myself really.