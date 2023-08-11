How To Achieve Hailey Bieber’s Viral ‘Strawberry Girl Summer’ Makeup Look

Raymond Hall via Getty Images

Is there anything that Hailey Bieber can’t make cool? From her ‘glazed donut’ nails to latte makeup, the style icon has now made summer 2023 officially ‘strawberry girl summer’.

Founder of make-up brand Pearl Beauty, Elanna Pecherle, MUA, tells us more about the sunkissed trend: “This latest aesthetic is essentially giving your skin a glowy, blushing look that still looks natural.”

“The aim is to use highlighter to create a glow, and blush to create a flushed, almost sunburnt, effect on the high parts of your face that would be most prone to burning — hence the strawberry girl look,” she explains.

“Whilst actual sunburn should never be encouraged, this aesthetic is perfect for Summer, and is a fun way to add some colour, glow and definition to your make-up look.”

How to get the look

“Firstly you’ll need to grab a blendable, buildable blush, a creamy highlighter, and a dense brush, then apply some blush onto your cheekbones and nose; it’s best to start off with a small amount so that you can build it up — it’s much easier to add more blush on than to remove it!

“You’ll then need to blend your blush in a ‘W’ shape, starting from your cheekbone, going down to the apple of the cheek, up across the nose; and repeat to the other cheek.”

She says you can also dust some blush on your forehead, just above your temples but below your hairline — where the sun would naturally kiss your skin.

Now, it’s time to pop on some glow. “Grab your chosen highlighter, and apply it to your cheekbones and the tip of your nose. Again, start with a small amount, blend it out, and add more product if you want to,” explains Pecherle.