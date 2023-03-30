Experts Want You To Avoid TikTok's Hustle Culture So You Don't Burn Out

Olga Rolenko via Getty Images

We’re all guilty of falling for the lifestyle sold to us by influencers – but experts say we really, really should not be trying to replicate everything we see online.

If you’re an avid TikTok fan, you’ve probably caught sight of the “5am club”, where people film themselves waking up extra early to make the most out of their day – either for their side hustles or exercise – usually before they go to work.

But, just because that works for some people, doesn’t mean it will work for you.

And work is already pretty stressful. As Statista’s previous polling has found, it’s the most common cause of stress among Brits.

So it’s not a surprise that Sasha Amfo, head of people operations at the digital learning platform FutureLearn, advised against copying the lifestyle just for the sake of it.

She said: “Seeing influencers sharing their side hustles on social media could overwhelm users and make them feel like they’re not doing enough with their free time.

“While side hustle routines can be motivating for some, it’s important to consider what you are able to sustain to avoid burnout.

“Everyone should be wary of being on a constant hamster wheel.”

Here’s what you should do instead

Speak to your colleagues

Amfo suggested reaching out to colleagues – including HR – whenever you start to feel the strain.

She said managers should be able to spot signs of low wellbeing in employees but staff members should also be capable of talking about their own mental health.

After all, no one benefits when you’re not feeling yourself.

She explained: “Not only can stress levels have a negative impact on the work you produce, but it can also take its toll on your mental health.”

Have boundaries

Amfo recommended saying no and setting boundaries too – even though this seems like an impossible task when we all have never-ending to-do lists, growing workloads and enormous stress.

Try to manage expectations by making sure your colleagues know when you’re maxed out.

“It can be daunting to say no to colleagues, especially those who are more senior to you. While it might be difficult at first, setting boundaries is a healthy way to manage your workload and lets others know what you can and can’t take on,” Amfo said.

Establish that routine

Even if you decide the 5am club is not for you, it is still good to have consistency in your day-to-day.

And Amfo said the best thing to help you manage stress is having a routine.

She continued: “With the modern workplace rapidly changing, it can be hard to keep up with constant movement and uncertainty.

“Sticking to healthy habits and maintaining a balanced routine are great ways to boost your mental wellbeing. For example, making time for a lunchtime walk and switching off notifications can make a huge difference to your daily routine.”

And remember, you can’t control everything

This is a big one to remember to help you step away from your imposter syndrome: not everything is in your hands.

Amfo explained: “It’s important for people who feel stressed to accept and recognise what they can and can’t control.

“To overcome imposter syndrome we need to identify and address negative thought and behaviour patterns that undermine confidence.”