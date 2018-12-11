We’d love to report that the secret to avoiding weight gain over Christmas is eating mince pies for breakfast washed down with Baileys for lunch. But sadly, the solution is a little less fun.

Regularly weighing yourself throughout December could help to maintain your weight, and even help you lose weight, a new study suggests.

For the study, carried out by the University of Birmingham and Loughborough University, participants were split into two groups: half were instructed to weigh themselves twice a week and monitor their food and drink intake, while the other half stuck to their usual behaviour.

The average weight change in the intervention group was -0.13kg, and +0.37kg in the comparator group. By the end of the study, the group who kept track of their weight weighed, on average, 0.49kg less than those in the comparison group.