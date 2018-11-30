How To Get Through December Without Feeling Totally Broken

It’s hard to say ‘no’ to anything during December: the chocolates being passed around at work, that extra mince pie after dinner, your fifth mulled wine of the night. And while we love the excuse to eat, drink and be merry in the extreme, if you don’t pace yourself, you spend the month feeling permanently full and nursing a headache thanks to all that sugar, alcohol – or both. To avoid Christmas fatigue setting in before the Queen’s speech, we asked health and fitness experts for their top tips on how you to enjoy the festive season, without going overboard or missing out. Be Mindful About Balance With Food.

Nicola Katie via Getty Images

Nutrition consultant Charlotte Stirling-Reed recommends giving yourself a break on 25 December and indulging in mince pie/Quality Street/pigs in blankets glory – “after all, Christmas is only one day”. But to avoid feeling sluggish throughout the month, she advises trying to maintain some semblance of normality. “I always encourage people to stick with their usual breakfast, if they have one, which can help make sure you’re not super hungry mid-morning and just reaching for the chocolates that are often surrounding us around the Christmas period,” she says. To further avoid unhealthy snacks, without feeling like you’re missing out, Stirling-Reed recommends keeping some seasonal favourites nearby, such as satsumas, nuts and cranberries. “Also remember that Christmas dinner is all about the veggies, so make plenty and enjoy snacking on them in the following days after Christmas too,” she says. “But avoid overly restricting yourself – there is no need to feel guilty about food. Food should be enjoyable. Instead, just be mindful about balance and getting some of your staple nutrient-rich foods in too.” Don’t Wait Until January To Get Fit.

bernardbodo via Getty Images

When it comes to fitness throughout December, it’s easy to adopt the attitude “I may as well wait until January”, says personal trainer Dom Thorpe. But making time for exercise this month will improve your physical and mental health and make workouts feel easier come the new. “Try and ensure that you’re training at least once a week to keep yourself at least a bit active,” he says. “Focus on training types which will benefit from an increased calorie intake, like strength or muscle growth. Weight loss is tough during December, so shifting your goals may make you feel better about things.” If your calendar is jam-packed with social events, Thorpe recommends setting your alarm early to squeeze in a workout before work. He also suggest getting your kit ready the night before to help with motivation. “I like to hang my clothes on the radiator so they’re warm when I get out of bed,” he says. “Use a friend to be your accountability buddy and arrange workouts with them. You’re less likely to cancel if there’s someone else who’s expecting you to be there with them.” Try Not To Skip Sleep.

Voyagerix via Getty Images