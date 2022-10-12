Rosdiana Ciaravolo via Getty Images Just when we'd go to grips with making our brows fully and fluffy, it's time to make them invisible

Just when we thought we’d seen the last of 90s skinny brows and entered the good life of bushy laminated ones, there’s been a complete 180 in the fashion world.

Yes, apparently the latest trend we should be hopping on will have us reaching for the peroxide, but not to get bleach blonde highlights on our heads.

Advertisement

Instead, the latest beauty look is all about bleached brows, with celebs from Maisie Williams to the Hadid sisters and Kylie Jenner all sporting them at Paris Fashion Week.

Forget about applying serum, growing, drawing in and filling out your eyebrows - it’s now all about making them vanish. Doja Cat has even gone one step further and shaved hers off altogether.

Now, Madonna has become the latest to endorse the bleached brows look, showing off her invisible eyebrows (teamed with a head of bright pink hair) in Instagram and TikTok posts – with Lorraine Kelly saying that the Queen of Pop “looks like a boiled egg” in the videos.

Advertisement

Sorry Lorraine, it’s not just celebrities jumping on the bleached brow bandwagon. Videos tagged #bleachedbrows on TikTok have amassed a whopping 124.4 million views as more and more of us embrace blanking our brows out.

Feeling ready to take the peroxide plunge? The key thing above all is to bleach your brows safely, so that you don’t end up damaging them for good.

According to brow expert and CEO of Rubis Tweezers, Fides Baldesberger, you should really be leaving the bleaching to the professionals: “Please don’t try this at home with regular hair bleach as reactions to ingredients and damage to eyebrow hairs could be done. Your best option is going to a salon and asking a professional as they’ll be able to get the results you’re looking for.”

Like when you dye your hair with bleach, bleached brows take more maintenance and touch ups as you’ll begin to see your roots in just one week, and you’ll see your natural colour coming back in about two.

Advertisement

Baldesgers warns that how bleached your eyebrows look after dyeing them completely depends on how long the bleach is left on and how dark your natural hair colour is – so if you have very dark hair, you might need extra processing time so your brows don’t turn orange. You may even have to repeat the process a few times to achieve the lightness you’re after.

Want to try before you buy (an expensive salon appointment)? Fortunately, there’s a hack for that.

“Using a spoolie or toothbrush, take a concealer and brush it through the brow. Start at the tail of the brow and work your way inward. This covers the brows from root to tip. Then use your spoolie to brush the brows back into your usual shape. For the concealer colour, choose a slightly opaque, lighter shade than your eyebrow. You can go as light as you want to achieve the bleach look, but if you have darker thicker brow hairs it may take a few layers and applications,” advises Baldesgers.