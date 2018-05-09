Should I Flush My Tampon? What Your Sanitary Products Are Doing To The Environment

Whether dealing with painful cramps, heavy bleeding, or awkwardly asking a colleague if they can lend you a tampon - the environment might not be the first thing on your mind during your period.

But your period is also wreaking havoc on the planet. The use of sanitary pads, tampons and applicators generates 200,000 tonnes of waste per year in the UK, according to the Women’s Environmental Network.

Two key mistakes are flushing products that are not meant to be flushed, and using products containing plastic (such as tampons and applicators) instead of biodegradable alternatives. Here are some things you can do to make sure you are disposing of your period products in a way that is kindest to the planet.

Don’t always believe the label

Just because something is labelled as biodegradable or ‘flushable’ on its packaging, doesn’t mean it should be sent down the loo. And that includes tampons. Due to the amount of time that they take to break down – which, according to Women’s Environmental Network, could be months – they contribute to the 370,000 sewage blockages throughout the UK every year. 80% are caused by fats, oils and grease, wipes, sanitary waste and other unflushable items, according to Water UK.

So, even if you find yourself a plastic-free tampon range to use during your time of the month, ensure that you bin it, never flush.