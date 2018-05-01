Why Your Child's Endless Questions Might Mean They Do Better At School

“But, why?” If this is the tenth time your child has asked you this question today, take heart from a new study that suggests curious children are more likely to do better at school.

Researchers at the University of Michigan found that inquisitive kids perform better in reading and maths tests - and the effect was more pronounced in curious children from lower socioeconomic backgrounds.

“Curiosity is characterised by the joy of discovery, the desire for exploration and the motivation to seek answers to the unknown,” said lead researcher Prachi Shah. “Promoting curiosity in children, especially those from environments of economic disadvantage may be an important, underrecognised way to address the achievement gap.”