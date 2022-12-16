Why Your Boiler Breaks In Cold Weather And How To Fix It Fast

sturti via Getty Images Before you phone the plumber, try this tip first

As temperatures plummet across the UK and we all become surgically attached to our hot water bottles and wearable blankets, the last thing we need is for our boiler to suddenly stop playing ball.

But before you ring the plumber to get help with your seemingly broken boiler, there is the chance that you could fix the problem yourself in a matter of minutes.

Let us explain - according to plumbers, the main cause of most boiler problems is actually really simple. It’s highly likely if your boiler has suddenly stopped working in cold weather that the white plastic pipe that exits your boiler and goes out through an external wall has frozen.

Have a look for a leak of water from your boiler or listen out for a gurgling sound coming from the boiler - these are both clues that the external pipe has felt the chill as much as you have.

The answer to your woes is simple. Boil a kettle and once the water is hot but not boiling, pour it over the external pipe.

If the pipe has insulation wrapped around it, remove it before pouring hot water all over it.

Once you think your frozen pipe has thawed out, simply hold down your boiler’s reset button for 10 seconds and listen to see if it will re-fire.

