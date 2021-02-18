How To Get A Covid Test If You Don't Have Any Symptoms

If you live in England, check if your local authority is offering rapid, asymptomatic testing in your area. You can do this by heading to the government’s website and entering your postcode in the search box.

If your area is offering them, you’ll be given information on where the testing sites are and how to book an appointment online – many of these sites are open seven days a week. You must book a test in advance, though, as most places don’t accept walk-ins.

Results will be sent to you via text message and/or email using the contact details recorded at your registration or check-in process. The results will be sent on the same day. If you receive a positive test result you must self-isolate immediately and follow the guidance from Test and Trace.

Remember: if you’re experiencing symptoms, don’t book a lateral flow test.

Can children get them?

Yes. Children aged 12 to 15 may self-swab with supervision of a parent or guardian. For children 11 or under, though, the parent or guardian is required to administer the test on the child (they are not permitted to self-swab).