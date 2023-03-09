18 Tips And Tricks For Ridding Your Home Of Mould And Mildew

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
With temperatures still regularly dropping near freezing, it’s no surprise that mould spores have been making an appearance. In fact, the last flat I lived in had a bathroom with no window, and I’d have to dedicate a good couple of hours a month to scrubbing black mould off the ceiling — just for it to rear its ugly head again within a matter of days.
Whether your clothes have started to develop a musty scent due to some damp in your closet, you’ve got grime and bacteria growing around your bath, or you’ve found suspicious spores on the back of your curtains, these tips and tricks should help you fend off the fungus. Plus, I’ve also provided plenty of preventative cleaning and DIY measures that’ll hopefully stop it from making an unwelcome return!