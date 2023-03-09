LifeshoppingHome and Gardenhome

18 Tips And Tricks For Ridding Your Home Of Mould And Mildew

It's time to dismiss the damp and fend off the fungus.

Put up a fight against persistent mould, mildew, and damp
Put up a fight against persistent mould, mildew, and damp

With temperatures still regularly dropping near freezing, it’s no surprise that mould spores have been making an appearance. In fact, the last flat I lived in had a bathroom with no window, and I’d have to dedicate a good couple of hours a month to scrubbing black mould off the ceiling — just for it to rear its ugly head again within a matter of days.

Whether your clothes have started to develop a musty scent due to some damp in your closet, you’ve got grime and bacteria growing around your bath, or you’ve found suspicious spores on the back of your curtains, these tips and tricks should help you fend off the fungus. Plus, I’ve also provided plenty of preventative cleaning and DIY measures that’ll hopefully stop it from making an unwelcome return!

1
Amazon
If you're faced with a little bit of mould, whack out the white vinegar
A fantastic home remedy, undiluted white vinegar can work wonders when sprayed or poured directly onto areas of mould. However, it’s not as strong as bleach or specialist mould remover products – so may not be enough to tackle stubborn growth.
£8.99 from Amazon
2
Amazon
But for a full-on outbreak, use this ultra strong specialist spray
Truly not to be trifled with, this badass spray kills mould and fungus, and eliminates filthy black stains with its intense bleaching properties. Just make sure when you use it you’re wearing gloves, a mask, and have adequate ventilation.
£5.50 from Amazon
3
Amazon
Clean up old sofas and curtains with this fabric-friendly spray
Specially formulated to remove mould stains on both soft and hard surfaces, this spray is just what you need if you're looking to revive that old leather sofa.
£9.95 from Amazon
4
Amazon
Sort out fridge, window, and washing machine seals with this gentle gel
Unlike many formulas, this clever gel poses no threat to children or pets, and is great for using on mucky grouting, and window and rubber washing machine seals. Simply apply a thick coating of the gel to the mouldy area, leave it to work its magic for three to five hours, and then wipe it away with a wet cloth.
£7.83 from Amazon
5
Amazon
Use a dehumidifier to get rid of the musty smell given off by slowly-drying damp clothes
A dehumidifier is a fail-safe solution for anyone looking to removing excess humidity from the air. This bestselling one has been made with ultra-quiet technology, will automatically shut-off when the tank is full, and has a really sleek and understated design.
£55.99 (was £69.99) from Amazon
6
Amazon
Choose a shower curtain that's resistant to mould and mildew
Made from a waterproof EVA material, any droplets can be simply brushed off this mould-proof curtain, which dries in seconds. Best of all, there’s no danger of it sticking to your body if you accidentally brush against it while you’re showering!
£17.99 from Amazon
7
Amazon
Revive gunky grouting with these clever whitening pens
After a run-in with some mould, it’s likely your grout might be looking a little discoloured. These whitening pens not only restore colour, but will also prevent, kill, and repel any future outbreaks of mould.
£5.50 from Amazon
8
Amazon
And use small brushes to tackle any build-up behind the taps and in shower door tracks
Got gunk growing in between your taps? These handy brushes are great for getting at these hard-to-reach areas, and also work really well on tile grouting and shower door tracks.
£6 from Amazon
9
Amazon
Squeegee tiles and shower doors to remove any excess moisture
We all know that mould thrives in wet conditions. Far more than just a way to keep your shower screen looking shiny, using a squeegee on your tiles or tub right after washing supposedly reduces the moisture in the room by up to 75%.
£17.99 from Amazon
10
Amazon
And use this rinse-free spray as part of your regular cleaning schedule
Keeping up a regular cleaning schedule is an important part of preventing mould and mildew but that doesn’t mean you have to commit to scrubbing your shower every day. With just a quick spritz of this non-toxic spray, your shower and surfaces will stay clean.
£3 from Amazon
11
Amazon
Banish musty clothes by hanging these bags moisture absorbing bags in your wardrobe
If you've noticed damp forming in your closet, then you'll want to find a way to trap and absorb any excess moisture in the air. The perfect solution, simply hang one of these bags up in your wardrobe, and replace it with a new one when all the white granules have completely disappeared.
£17.89 from Amazon
12
Amazon
And place these mini moisture absorbers at the back of damp shelves and cupboards
Similarly, these mini dehumidifiers are well worth placing at the back of draughty wardrobes or shelves, as they can absorb up to three-times their weight in water.
£9.92 from Amazon
13
Amazon
Let bottles and bath toys properly drain in order to prevent mildew
Wet bottles and toys left around or in the tub can breed bacteria so place them on this rack instead to help them fully dry out. It’s also the perfect vessel for holding your favourite snacks while you enjoy a well-deserved soak at the end of the day.
£18.50 from Amazon
14
Amazon
And use a mould-resistant sealant to fill any gaps
Leaky toilets, sinks, and showers are well-known causes of bathroom mould so sealing is key. Better still, this sealant has been designed especially for bathrooms, and will provide long-lasting protection against mould growth.
£5 from Amazon
15
Amazon
Pick a type of paint that’ll protect your bathroom walls
We don’t all have a say in bathroom paint, but if you do, then go for a moisture and steam resistant one. Promising protection against mould for up to five years thanks to its MouldTec formulation, this Dulux option is top of our list.
£11.90 from Amazon
16
Amazon
Remove airborne mould with an English Ivy plant
A purifying plant, English Ivy is well-known for its ability to remove airborne mould from humid spaces. It’s also a great addition to a small bathroom, and looks fab hung from the ceiling, or left to drape down from the top of a cabinet.
£9.99 from Amazon
17
Amazon
Avoid a smelly washing machine by propping the door open with a bracket
If your washing machine is causing quite a whiff, then it might be worth airing it out after each wash. For maximum ventilation, use this handy bracket to prop the door open.
£6.99 from Amazon
18
Amazon
And remember to give regularly give it a deep-cleaning treatment
Capable of removing up to 99.99% of bacteria, viruses and fungi, this intense treatment is worth regularly using to keep the mould at bay, and stop the build-up of any nasty odours.
£2.50 from Amazon
