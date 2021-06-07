HuffPost UK reader Safia asked: “I received my first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine on 17th April. It is well over one month today – when should I be getting my 2nd dose?”

With millions of first doses of the Covid-19 jab administered already, those who haven’t got their second one booked in are wondering when they’ll get it.

If you book your Covid jab on the NHS website, you should be able to schedule your first and second dose at the same time. However, if you get invited by your GP – or had your first jab earlier in the year – you might be waiting to be invited back for your second dose. Here’s what you need to know if that’s the case.

What are the dosing schedules for the jabs?

The Pfizer vaccine is given as two doses, ideally a minimum of 21 days apart, while the Moderna vaccine doses should be administered a minimum of 28 days apart.

Two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine should be given a minimum of eight weeks apart. But in cases where rapid protection is required – for example in people due to receive immunosuppressive treatment – it’s possible for them to be given two doses closer together (28 days apart).

To avoid confusion and simplify the booking process, the NHS is following a dosing schedule of around 12 weeks for all vaccines so more people can get the benefits of the first dose.

There is no reason to suggest this is a problem for those vaccines like Pfizer and Moderna, which should be given about three to four weeks apart.