From rainbow shades to pastel hues, we’ve seen a rise in playful hair colours over the past few years. And we expect 2019 to be no exception, but this year Living Coral is going to be the look du jour. Declared Pantone’s Colour Of The Year, the playful, mood-boosting shade is just what we need right now. We asked Alex Brownsell, the co-founder and creative director of Bleach London, and Mimi Koné, afro hair specialist and owner of the Mimi et Mina salon, how to perfect the coveted shade.

If you want to get a this look you’re going to need a light base. Great if you’ve already got blonde hair (whether you’re bleached or a natural), the rest will need to bleach first for best results. If you’re brave enough to try and get the colour at home you’ll need a mixing bowl, brush and gloves on hand, according to Brownsell. “It’s simple to do in your bathroom as warmer colours tend to go on very evenly. Depending on the coral you want to achieve, the mix will likely be mostly Super Cool Colour Awkward Peach and a small dollop of Super Cool Colour Tangerine Dream and Super Cool Colour Big Pink to enrich the colour.” The dye works on all hair types.

Bleach

To get the look, apply the mixed dyes generously to shampooed, towel-dried hair, massage through mid-lengths, ensuring you have evenly covered your hair, then leave to develop for 30 minutes. Rinse with lukewarm water and style as you like. As for maintenance, expert colourist and internationally acclaimed hair stylist Josh Wood’s advice is to condition, condition, condition – at least once a week depending on your hair type. As for colour top ups, try every one to two weeks for Asian and caucasian hair types, and Koné recommends those with Afro hair to refresh the colour every two to three weeks. Try the Dizziak Deep Conditioner (£22) for a nourishing, afro-friendly formula enriched with quinoa protein, coconut and argan oils to ease dryness and repair damaged strands - which FYI is a downside to colouring hair. Or try the L’Oreal Elvive Colour Protect Coloured Hair Mask (£5.09) for an equally effective alternative, whose creamy texture keeps coloured hair radiant and soft to touch. Below we’ve rounded up the most inspiring ways to wear and style living coral locks.

Curl a peach bob with heated tongs and run your fingers through for a effortlessly cool look.

This ombre coral-dipped Afro is both soft and strong and will have heads turning.

Or go for a silky sleek look with poker straight tresses. This style is very aptly named ‘sunset hair’. We couldn’t agree more.

For longer hair, try a boho braid woven into beachy, tousled waves.

These tightly wound curls are simply show-stopping.