How To Improve Your Wellbeing By Painting Your Home With These Colours

Did you know that certain colours can impact your mood and emotional responses, and painting your home with certain colours can make it a more calm, comfortable place to live?

This is something called Colour Psychology according to Verywellmind who said: “Colour psychology is the study of how different colors affect human mood and behaviour.

“It explores how colours can influence emotional responses, as well as how responses to colour are affected by factors such as age and cultural background.”

If this sounds a little complex, interior design expert Ryan McDonough at MyJobQuote.co.uk spoke with us to explain how colour theory works and how to implement it in the home.

The background of colour theory

Which colours are considered to be warm colours?

Red, yellow and orange are often considered to be warm colours.

McDonough explained: “These vibrant hues evoke feelings of energy, enthusiasm, and warmth.

“They can stimulate the appetite, increase heart rate, and encourage conversation. Imagine a kitchen bathed in sunny yellow – it can make you feel more energetic and ready to tackle meal prep.”

However, he did warn that too much of this can be ‘overwhelming’. Too much red, for example, can trigger feelings of urgency or anger. An entire room painted red would be difficult to relax in.

Which colours are considered to be cool colours?

Blue, green and purple are considered to be cool colours and are thought to be related to sensations of calmness, peace, and relaxation. These colours have a soothing effect on the nervous system and can reduce blood pressure.

McDonough added: ”Blue tones can create a sense of trust and security, perfect for a home office where you need to feel focused and grounded. Greens connect us to nature and promote feelings of growth and renewal.

“Imagine a serene bathroom painted in a calming seafoam green – it can feel like a mini escape to a tranquil spa.”

Which colours are considered to be neutral colours?

White, grey and beige are neutral colours. McDonough explained: “These versatile colours provide a sense of balance and can be used effectively anywhere in your home.

“They act as a canvas for bolder colours or create a minimalist, zen feel.”

For example, white can make a space feel open and airy which is ideal for a small living room. Grey can add a touch of sophistication while beige provides a warm and inviting atmosphere, suited for a cosy family room

How to make colour psychology work in your home

Which colours you should use in the living room

McDonough said: “This is the heart of your home, a space for socialising, relaxing, or entertaining. Consider calming blues or greens for relaxation or pops of yellow or orange for stimulating conversation and activity.”

He added that if your living room doesn’t get a lot of natural light, you should opt for lighter and warmer colours like pale yellow or beige to create a sense of spaciousness and energy.

This gives you the opportunity to add colour using blankets and cushions.

Which colours you should use in the bedroom

McDonough said: “Your bedroom should be a haven of tranquillity, designed to promote restful sleep. Opt for serene blues, lavenders, or light greens to create a calming and peaceful environment.

“Deeper, cooler tones like a smoky blue or a rich teal can also be effective but avoid overly dark colours like charcoal grey that can feel heavy or gloomy. Experiment with different shades and tints within a cool colour palette to find what works best for you.”

Which colours you should use in the bathroom

McDonough advised: “Create a spa-like retreat with calming greens, blues, or greys. Lighter colours like pale aqua or sky blue can make a small bathroom feel more spacious, while richer jewel tones like emerald green or sapphire blue can add a touch of luxury.

“Consider incorporating natural elements like wood or stone accents to complement the calming colour scheme.”

Which colours you should use in the home office

Of course, a home office is a place of productivity and is somewhere you’d hope to be able to focus and concentrate.

McDonough said: “Light blues can boost focus and concentration, while yellows can spark creativity and mental agility. Consider incorporating pops of brighter colours like red or orange for short bursts of energy, but use them sparingly to avoid creating an overwhelming environment.

“A red accent wall might be too stimulating for long periods of focused work, but a red lampshade or a piece of modern art in red could add a welcome touch of energy.”