How To Make Your Garden A Hedgehog Haven

Not seen a hedgehog in a while? You’re not the only one. BBC Gardeners’ World Magazine’s annual survey has found six in 10 people (57%) did not see a hedgehog in their garden last year.

The prickly bundles of cuteness appear to be in rapid decline. In 2016 more than half (51%) said they’d had a hedgehog-free garden, while just under half (48%) didn’t see a hedgehog in 2015.

A world without hedgehogs is a very sad place indeed, but thankfully, you can help boost the population by ensuring your garden is a safe and welcoming environment for hedgehogs to flourish.

Here’s everything you need to know about transforming your garden into a mecca for the much-loved mammal.

How can you attract hedgehogs to your garden?