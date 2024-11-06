Feeling Helpless After The Election? Here Are 6 Expert Tips To Deal With Stress

via Associated Press

Donald Trump has won the 2024 US general election ― and seven in ten Brits think he’s not going to be a great president.

Those watching the election fallout outside of the States may feel an uneasy mix of investment and powerlessness; it must be far worse for Kamala voters in the country.

Advertisement

So we thought we’d reach out to some therapists this National Stress Awareness Day (apt) for advice on how to manage feelings of hopelessness and even despair that people who wanted a different result may be experiencing.

Here’s what they had to say:

Trump’s win “has sent shockwaves around the globe leaving people, US citizens and supporters, friends and family around the world incredibly scared, anxious, confused and let down.”

BACP member, psychotherapist, coach, keynote speaker, and author Bhavna Raithatha told HuffPost UK: “Unfortunately, this has been anything but a natural or normal presidential race. For those now in the crosshairs, life just changed unequivocally.”

The news can be especially challenging for women, minorities and the LGBTQ+ community, the psychotherapist points out.

Advertisement

“There is already fear present for... communities who have been targeted for generations based on their gender, skin colour and sexuality to name a few. Now, with a president who has been given unchecked power to be ‘a dictator just for a day’ by the highest court in the land, we don’t know what will happen,” Bhavna said.

“There is real fear from families about being split apart and deported. Equally, there is great fear from communities often racially profiled who feel they may be targeted by police who will be given unchecked and unrestricted powers,” she added.

It can also be “deeply concerning” to know that a “hate-fuelled,” “divisive” campaign won so many votes, she added.

With all that said, the psychotherapist shared that it’s “natural that today’s outcome will be the source of a great deal of stress and feelings of hopelessness and loss” due to “the grief of lost hope and expectations.”

“If you are affected by the outcome today, take time to process it. Talk it through with friends and family. Speak to your religious leaders. Speak to a therapist or your social network,” Bhavna advised.

Advertisement

“Remember, you are not alone. It is natural to be frightened – these are unprecedented times. Take time to be still and let this moment pass and the dust settle. This isn’t the first time an election has disappointed voters. Look after yourself and check in on friends and loved ones.”

“As a therapist, I have been exposed to people’s fears and concerns related to the US election and what it means to them (even for non-Americans).”

BACP member and psychotherapist Vicky Reynal told HuffPost UK: “People might feel strongly impacted by the election results because ultimately, when the political party we support loses, it might feel like a rejection of our personal values, almost invalidating our way of seeing the world.”

She added: “It may also feel disempowering – not just for those who feel immediately threatened by some of the proposed policies of Trump’s agenda, but also because a party loss can trigger a sense that our group, the one we feel we belong to politically is vulnerable.”

Vicky says you don’t have to ignore feelings of stress, anxiety, panic, hopelessness, or despair.

“I think it’s important to take a step back and acknowledge all the feelings that the election results have evoked. Not just the ‘top level’ disappointment, but also the deeper fears and anxieties it brings up. Leaving room for all the feelings is important,” she told HuffPost UK.

Advertisement

But she adds: “There is still scope in one’s life to advocate for one’s views and beliefs (so plenty of action that you can still take to restore a sense of agency). There are also plenty, plenty of people who hold similar views and wouldn’t invalidate the lens we see the world through.”

For now, Vicky says, you may benefit from distraction.

“At a practical level, now that results are out it might be a good time to ask oneself whether reading what’s in the media is helpful or whether it is unsettling and fuelling the hopelessness,” she advised.

“Curate the sources so what you are exposed to isn’t fatalistic, feeding into your catastrophic (worst case scenario) fears.”

“It might be a good time, if the anxiety is overwhelming to focus on things/activities that you do find calming and soothing (time with loved ones, physical exercise, a hobby).”

If you need professional help, the psychotherapist adds, seek it.

Help and support: