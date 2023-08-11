Expert Reveals How To Bag Your Travel Toiletries Without Using Valuable Luggage Space

Lucia Chirila / 500px via Getty Images

Trying to get everything you need in one bag for a holiday is difficult enough without then having to wedge your bag of toiletries into the suitcase – tight enough that it fits, not so tight that your shampoo leaks everywhere.

Travel expert Chelsea Dickinson appeared on This Morning recently to share her top tips for those lucky souls jetting off on holiday in the coming months. And her advice on packing toiletries might just be a game-changer.

If you’re struggling for luggage space, she advised ordering everything you need on the Boots website and, instead of getting it delivered to your home, opting for ‘click and collect’ at the airport.

This way, you’ll be grabbing your essentials after check-in and you can simply carry them on-board with you. So there’s no need to pack them in your case.

If you’re not worried about luggage space, but do find yourself getting antsy about possible spillage, Dickinson recommended taking the lid off your liquids, putting cling film over the top of them, and then putting the lid back over the cling film.

Finally, if you want your clothes to smell fresh and feel crisp once you get to your destination, the travel pro suggested tucking in dryer sheets between your clothes to give them a lasting fresh scent that will carry through your entire holiday.

Which toiletries should you take abroad?

Still stuck on what to actually take? The Post Office recommends packing essentials such as:

Medication

Contact lenses and solution (if you wear them)

Shampoo

Conditioner

Shower gel

Toothbrushes

Toothpaste

Moisturiser

Sun cream.