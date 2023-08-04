UK Holidaymakers Warned Over Simple £150 Airport Parking Fee Mistake

Daniel Lozano Gonzalez via Getty Images

When it comes to preparing to go on holiday, it feels like the pre-holiday admin will never end. Making sure you have all the documents, clothes, and toiletries you need, noting how to get from the airport to your hotel, what time you’ll be checking in… the list never ends and so it makes sense that for some of us, factoring in parking at the airport is extremely last minute. Like, paying on the day kind of last minute.

However, according to new research from Which?, holidaymakers could be stung by parking charges of over 300% more by paying on the day – eesh.

Advertisement

Holidaymakers could save £150 on average by planning ahead

Following an analysis of prices at 16 airport car parks, Which? found staggering differences between the prices that people could expect to stay for a week’s stay in August versus booking four months in advance.

In the most expensive case, Which? found that travellers could be paying as much as £583 for on the day, week-long bookings. Let’s be real, that’s enough for a budget weekend break, never mind a parking spot.

So, while sorting your parking ahead of time is one extra thing to worry about, it’s probably better than paying through the nose for simply… a place to put your car.

For those that frequently fly from Manchester Airport, the multi-storey car park is where Which? found the biggest savings.

Advertisement

Paying on the day there can cost you four times as much or 327%(!) more. Holidayers that booked a week’s stay four months in advance were charged £95 but if they paid on the day of departure, they could expect to pay £406. Normal.

Other large airports have similar price hikes with Heathrow costing 207% more for on the day parking and Birmingham sitting at 161%.

Do your own research before planning to park off-site

While many people would assume that parking further away from the airport would be cheaper since it’s less convenient, the consumer champion urges drivers to check before committing to off-site parking. Which? checked prices at 11 airports and on four occasions, the on-site option was actually cheaper.

Wherever you decide to park, Which? urges drives to look for the Park Mark logo which is awarded to facilities that have been risk-assessed and approved by the police.

Roy Boland, Editor of Which? Travel advises holidaymakers: “Take the time to shop around and compare the options on offer - comparison sites can be a great starting point - and book early wherever possible to lock in the best price. It’s also worth comparing off-site and onsite options, as further away doesn’t necessarily mean cheaper.”

Advertisement

He adds that unconventional options like renting someone’s driveway or garage could also be an option.