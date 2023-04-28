How To Pick Yourself Back Up After Being Cheated On

Ethan Miller via Getty Images

Hanging off of his lap, with her head thrown back, both laughing with joy, the video of Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney, 25, and Glen Powell, 34, on the promotion run for their new rom-com had lots of people talking on Twitter.

“He has a girlfriend, I feel sick” retweeted one user.

Someone else said: “If my man was giggling this hard, literally laughing with glee and twirling around some other girl, I would curl up and die immediately.”

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney via Instagram 📸



They will star in an upcoming romcom from director Will Gluck. pic.twitter.com/9HpfzAEyxp — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) April 23, 2023

Whether or not they’ve cheated on their respective partners has yet to be confirmed, but Glen Powell’s girlfriend of three years, model Gigi Paris, seemed to hint that the couple have recently split, as she took to Instagram to share a post of herself (looking pretty chic, if we do say) with the caption: “Know your worth and onto the next”, suggesting that she’s unhappy with what she’s seeing, too.

Lashing out with a sassy Insta pic is a natural reaction, says Mairéad Molloy, Relationship Psychologist and Global Director at Berkeley International: “You might feel a variety of emotions, including anger, betrayal, guilt, hurt, helplessness, insecurity, or self-blame.

“The pain of cheating can be overwhelming and difficult to endure, and it’s natural to find yourself replaying certain moments or analysing specific behaviours, but it can also lead to chronic overthinking and anxiety.”

How to move on after being cheated on

If you know for sure that your partner’s a cheat and you can’t see a way forward where you can forgive them, it’s sometimes best to cut ties and move on. But that doesn’t mean the bad feelings are immediately healed, says Molly: “People who are cheated on commonly experience anxiety, confusion, intrusive thoughts, hopelessness, trust issues, irritability and anger, feelings of blame and shame, and depression.

“If you have been cheated on, those wounds will take time to heal, and you may require therapy.”

Some things to remember when dealing with the shock of cheating

Put yourself first, tune into your feelings and try to keep your cool

Don’t make decisions out of fear in any part of your life

Make a list of your boundaries and make a safety plan if necessary

Consider taking a mini-break from social media and ask for professional help if you need it

Surround yourself with support from family and friends and try out new activities on your own

Allowing your partner to process their feelings on their own lets you prioritise your own psychological health

Since you’re moving on, stay connected to your own emotions. Remember that you’re finding closure and healing