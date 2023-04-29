18 Easy Ways To Revive Your Wardrobe And Make Your Clothes Last Longer

We hope you love the products we recommend – all of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.
Aah, spring! As much as I love the weather improving, I’m determined not to end up unnecessarily buying a whole new wardrobe. Instead, I’m intent on just updating the pieces I’ve already got — and putting the money I will have saved towards my Aperol Spritz fund.
From bringing that battered pair of white trainers back to life — rather than forking out on new ones — to giving old clothes a new lease of life by dying them an on-trend hue, these tips and tricks are sure to help you revive and upcycle your existing wardrobe.