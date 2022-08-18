There are two options to choose from: the three-month PPC costs £30.25 and will save you money if you need more than three prescribed items in three months, and the 12-month PPC costs £108.10 and will save you money if you need more than 11 prescribed items in a year.

The savings can be pretty huge over time. A person that needs two prescription items a month would save £116.30 in a year with a 12-month pre-payment certificate. If you require three items a month, you could save £228.50 and for four items, the saving would be a massive £340.70.