These Unusual Hacks Could Stop You (Or Your Partner) From Snoring

Witthaya Prasongsin via Getty Images Guess who didn't get any sleep last night?

Everyone wants to get a good night’s sleep, but this can be tricky when you or your partner snores.

Snoring can affect your quality of sleep and leave us tired the next day. This is why Sleep expert Narwan Amini from Eachnight.com is sharing the best tips to beat the problem.

Advertisement

Want to get a better night’s kip? Keep reading.

Which is the best sleep position to ease snoring?

Advertisement

Sleeping on your side instead of on your back is the best way to prevent snoring, says Amini. When you lie on your back, gravity pushes the tongue against the mouth, creating a blockage in the airways that cause you to snore. If you find it hard to switch from sleeping on your back to your side, here are a few tips:

Avoid tucking your chin into your chest or keeping your head down, as this can block your airways and make it harder to breathe

Keep your arms around your waist or parallel to your sides

If you have joint pain in this position, try putting a pillow between your knees to keep your spine aligned and alleviate lower back pain.

Advertisement

What are some lifestyle changes to prevent snoring?

Develop a regular exercise routine - Weight gain can trigger snoring, as it increases tissue around your neck and throat, meaning your airways are more likely collapse when you’re asleep.

Drink more water - Dehydration can thicken mucus in the mouth and throat, worsening snoring. Drinking plenty of fluids eases this congestion, allowing you to breathe easier at night.

Eat lighter and healthier before bed - If your stomach is too full at night your diaphragm may not have enough room to expand while breathing, disrupting sleep. Steer clear of dairy products which increase congestion, and stick to high-protein foods at dinner time such as salmon, tuna and turkey which will combat mucus production and help prevent snoring.

Advertisement

Go to bed at the same time - People tend to snore louder and more frequently when they’re sleep deprived. To prevent exhaustion, improve your sleep hygiene habits by following a consistent bedtime schedule, avoiding screens before bed (screens cast blue light which keep your brain awake), and eating light, healthy dinners before bed.

Any any unusual hacks?

Amini recommends trying some anti-snoring throat exercises to strengthen the muscles in your throat, which can help end snoring. Here are some examples:

Repeat each vowel (a-e-i-o-u) out loud for three minutes a few times a day.

Place the tip of your tongue behind your top front teeth and slide your tongue across them for three minutes a day.

Close your mouth and purse your lips and hold for 30 seconds.

Open and move your jaw to the right and hold for 30 seconds. Repeat on the left side.

With your mouth open, slide the tip of your tongue backward along your hard palate as far back as it will go. Repeat 20 times.

What are some tips and tricks I can do at home to prevent snoring?

Eliminate allergens in your home. As allergens can cause the upper airway to narrow, making it harder to breathe and worsening snoring, aim to decrease as many allergens in your home as possible. Wash your sheets and pillowcases regularly, and dust around the house at least once a week to keep your home mite-free. If you have pets, use a baby gate to keep them out of your bedroom, as pets carry flakes of skin in their fur or hair (dander) which can worsen respiratory problems. It’s also a good idea to frequently wash pet bedding and blankets, to eliminate dander.

Use a humidifier - A humidifier, which blows out steam and increases moisture levels in the air, can help you ease dryness in your nasal passages and throat, and help you breathe better, preventing snoring.

Take a hot shower before bed - The steam from a hot shower before sleep can moisten your nasal passages and help you breathe better at night, easing snoring.

Saline rinses - Saline is a saltwater mixture which can help ease snoring by restoring moisture and easing inflammation of the membranes in your sinuses. You can prepare this yourself by dissolving salt in hot water, although make sure the water is not too hot before you use it.

Nasal strips - If your snoring is caused by a stuffy nose, cold, a deviated septum or seasonal allergies, nasal strips can provide some relief for congestion.

Advertisement

Should I contact a health professional if I snore frequently?