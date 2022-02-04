Kilito Chan via Getty Images Swap that tea for a water maybe?

“Drink more water” is often the advice of doctors, health practitioners, and well-sculpted influencers.

But how are you supposed to gulp down two litres of liquid a day if it makes you pee every five minutes, especially when you’re headed to bed?

Well, according to one TikTok video doing the rounds, drinking a glassful right before bed is exactly what you should be doing.

The pharmaceutical company USA Medical, shared a video explaining why drinking a glass of water at bedtime every night leads to better quality sleep and better hydration in the morning. But won’t I need to pee, we hear you ask?

Not necessarily is the answer because your body gets used to the habit. As the TikTokker tells viewers: “Over the next week or two, your body will learn to retain the water so you don’t wake up with dry mouth and dehydration.”

We spoke to nutritional practitioner Daniel Harris about the pros and cons of this method.

“Drinking water is one of the simplest and incredibly important ways to keep our bodies healthy,” Harris tells HuffPost UK.

“The benefits are numerous, including improving our mood and regulating our body’s dopamine and serotonin levels. By drinking water just before bed, you help keep your body hydrated, which prevents headaches and maintains your core body temperature, helping you sleep longer.”

And night-time hydration has other perks, especially in these winter months.

“If you are suffering from cold symptoms, such as a blocked nose or a sore throat then drinking a glass of water before bed can help promote a good night’s sleep,” says Harris.

“When your nose is blocked then you have to breathe through your mouth during your sleep, which causes you to become more dehydrated in your sleep than normal. In this instance, drinking a glass of water before bed can help.”

But we can’t ignore the pee factor. How can you have a good night’s sleep if it’s interrupted by loo breaks? As with most habits, the key is in moderation.

“Drinking right before bed can cause nocturia – the increased need to urinate during the night,” Harris acknowledges. “Nocturia doesn’t just disrupt sleep, but it can significantly impact your quality of life, from decreasing memory and concentration to causing even more sleep deprivation further down the line.”

In summary, while drinking water before bed can help promote a night of restful sleep, there’s an easier way. When it comes to healthy hydration, “the best practice is to drink enough water consistently during the day,” says Harris.