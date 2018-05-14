How To Tell You're Stressed (And What To Do About It)

We’ve all experienced stress at some point in our lives, but new stats reveal three quarters of Brits have got to the point where they feel overwhelmed by it. While anyone can be susceptible, the latest statistics from YouGov and the Mental Health Foundation (MHF) suggest women may be more likely to experience it, with four in five (81%) women saying they’ve felt stressed compared to two thirds (67%) of men. In light of the findings, we spoke to health experts to find out when to tell you’re stressed and what to do about it. [Read more: ‘I stepped into the office and felt like my chest was being ripped open’: Three in four Brits overwhelmed by stress]

Westend61 via Getty Images Stock image.

What are the signs of stress? Stress can impact people in different ways. According to Rethink Mental Illness, it can cause physical issues such as: headaches, stomach problems, sweating, tiredness, dizziness, sexual problems, muscle tension or pain, bowel or bladder problems, shortness of breath and a dry mouth. It can also cause changes such as making a person irritable, depressed, forgetful, more prone to making mistakes, and anxious about the future. One third (32%) of people surveyed by YouGov said they had experienced suicidal feelings as a result of their stress. Crying, eating more or less, nail-biting, avoiding others, having problems sleeping, rushing things at work, or increased drinking or smoking are also telltale signs. If you experience any of these symptoms - and it’s related to work pressures, family problems, money worries or anything else that might be making you stressed - you should take action. Neil Shah, chief de-stressing officer at The Stress Management Society and author of the 10-Step Stress Solution, tells HuffPost: “It is vital to remember that it is not always possible to prevent stress from occurring; it is a completely natural physical and mental reaction to everyday demands. A vital action in order to minimise risk is to identify stress-related problems as early as possible, so that action can be taken before serious stress-related illness occurs.” If you’re unsure of what’s making you stressed, try keeping a stress diary where you write down when you feel stressed. “You should include what happens just before or after you feel stressed,” Rethink Mental Illness advises.