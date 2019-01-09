Too often, we tend to associate cancer with older generations. But almost half (47%) of men diagnosed with testicular cancer are under the age of 35, meaning it’s vital people of all ages know the symptoms.

Around 2,400 men will be diagnosed with testicular cancer in the UK each year, according to the male cancer charity Orchid. It most commonly affects those between the ages of 15-45, and is statistically the most likely cancer in men aged between 25-49 in the UK.

As with all cancers, the sooner you spot the signs, the sooner you can receive a diagnosis and access treatment. So, do you know what to look out for?

