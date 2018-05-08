How To Tell Whether Hidden Slaves Are Running Your Nail Bar Or Car Wash

Slaves trafficked into Britain could be painting your nails, washing your car, packing your food and making your clothes, a new report has warned.

The Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA) - the body that monitors modern slavery in the UK - said people working in sectors including nail bars, car washes, agriculture, construction, warehousing, taxi driving and the garment trade were most at risk.

Reports of slavery and labour abuse, which can include forcing people to work for free to pay back extortionate debts, increased 35% since 2017. Police recorded 2,255 cases of modern slavery in the last year - but they estimate there are in fact “tens of thousands” of offences that go undetected.