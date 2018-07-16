How To Treat Insect Bites, As NHS Helpline Reports Spike In Calls

The number of people calling the NHS non-emergency helpline over insect bites doubled in the space of a week, data has revealed.

Approximately 7,000 people called NHS 111 regarding insect bites between 2-8 July, Public Health England confirmed to HuffPost UK, which was a 50% increase in calls over seven days. There were also reports of people going to hospital with infected horsefly bites.

In light of this, and with insects continuing to thrive during the summer months, we spoke to dermatologists about how is best to treat horsefly and mosquito bites, and prevent nasty infections.