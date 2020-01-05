Keeping them all in check (and no doubt crossing a few boundaries of good taste in the process) will be Ricky Gervais , hosting the Globes for the final time, while Netflix’s Marriage Story, The Irishman and The Crown are among the top nominees.

As always, the action kicks off with the Golden Globes , where a handful of our favourite British stars will face off against international competitors from the world of both TV and film.

For anyone who was hoping to watch along on the night, here’s our guide to help you plan your night, but be warned, if you’re an awards show fan in the UK, you might be running into some difficulties...

The good news is, the red carpet will be easy enough to watch live in the UK

They’ve always got our back during awards season, and once again E! will be broadcasting the red carpet arrivals – including interviews with top nominees and presenters – from around 11pm, which will wrap up at 1am.

Keep an eye on the awards show’s official Facebook too, as they’re also expected to have their own live-stream which will be going out on social media.

But what about the actual ceremony?

Well despite an impressive showing from British stars this year, including Olivia Colman in The Crown, Daniel Craig in Knives Out, Phoebe Waller-Bridge in Fleabag and Kit Harington as the only Game Of Thrones star to receive a nomination, no channels in the UK are showing the Golden Globes this year.

Because we would never endorse illegally streaming an awards show, your best bet is to catch up with all the headlines from the Golden Globes the following morning.

Alternatively, you can follow along on social media, where the Golden Globes will be sharing live updates – and so will we, for that matter, so get following HuffPost UK now if you don’t want to miss out on the night.