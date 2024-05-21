HPV Screening Can Now Be Done At Home Thanks To This Revolutionary Tampon

According to Cancer Research UK, there are around 3,200 new cervical cancer cases in the UK every year, that’s nearly nine every day. Additionally, according to the National Institute of Care Excellence (NICE), HPV is detected in 99% of cervical cancer.

HPV can be detected in routine smear tests and while most cases of HPV clear up within two years, persistent HPV infections can lead to the cancer.

Thanks to scientific breakthroughs, such as the HPV vaccine and cervical smear tests, cervical cancer rates have fallen by over a quarter since the early 1990s.

With all of this in mind, one period and gynaecological care business has released tampons that can diagnose HPV as part of the NHS Innovation Accelerator.

The tampon that can diagnose HPV

Daye’s new HPV Diagnostic Tampon will allow people to collect a sample in the comfort of their own home and then discreetly send it to a lab that will return results within five to 10 working days.

While HPV is usually diagnosed with a swab, peer-reviewed surveys have found that patients and clinicians alike prefer the use of a tampon over a swab. Additionally, there is only a 1% user error rate compared to 15% with traditional swabs at home.

While the idea of testing at home may feel a little off, this is used just like a normal tampon and once vaginal fluids are collected, it’s simply sent off to a clinic for screening.

As part of the service, Daye will provide personalised aftercare, including prescription treatments and consultations with gynaecological health specialists.

If you do test for a high-risk HPV strain, you will then be referred for a smear test within Daye’s network of NHS specialists.

NHS England has set an ambitious target to eliminate cervical cancer by 2040 and Daye hopes to be part of making this happen.

Valentina Milanova, Founder & CEO of Daye, said: “Eliminating cervical cancer by 2040 requires a joined-up approach of vaccination, screening and testing, and we hope to encourage more women and AFAB individuals to proactively test for HPV.



“By utilising the familiar tampon, this hassle-free HPV testing kit is extremely easy and comfortable to use, and we hope this will lead to more patients taking control over their long-term health and fertility.”

Symptoms of HPV

According to the NHS: “HPV does not usually cause any symptoms. Most people who have it do not realise and do not have any problems. But sometimes the virus can cause painless growths or lumps around your vagina, penis or anus (genital warts).”

