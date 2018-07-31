A huge search is underway and a man has been questioned following the disappearance of a 28-year-old midwife.

Samantha Eastwood failed to turn up for her shift at the Royal Stoke University Hospital on Friday and emergency crews are working to piece together her movements.

Staffordshire Police are leading the search and have described her as a ‘high-risk missing person’.

A force spokesman said: “A 32-year-old man from Stoke-on-Trent was arrested in connection with the disappearance. He has since been released under investigation and inquiries are ongoing.”

The alarm was raised when Samantha failed to arrive at work at 7pm, which cocerned colleagues said was out of character.

According to police she was last seen at Stoke station at midday on Saturday. Officers are examining CCTV footage from the station.

North Yorkshire Police have also been drafted in to support the search, as Samantha has connections to Whitby.

Liz Rix, chief nurse at the Royal Stoke Hospital, said: “We are appealing for anyone who has seen or heard from Samantha to get in touch with Staffordshire Police.

“Samantha is a much-loved and valued member of the University Hospitals of North Midlands family and her maternity centre colleagues are very concerned.

“Samantha has worked as a midwife at Royal Stoke for six years, and not turning up to work on Friday evening was very much out of character.”

She is described as white, approximately 5ft 3in tall and with shoulder-length ginger hair. She has brown eyes and a fair complexion with freckles.

Officers have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.