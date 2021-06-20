Hugh Grant Sets The Record Straight On Internet Claim About Marriage To Anna Eberstein

Hugh Grant has hit back at a bizarre internet claim that said he married Anna Eberstein for “passport reasons”. The Notting Hill actor revealed that when you searched for the term “Hugh Grant wife” on Google, it generated a paragraph that read: “Hugh Grant married Anna Eberstein for passport reasons.” Posting a screengrab on Twitter, Hugh responded in a typically brilliant Hugh Grant way.

NurPhoto via Getty Images Anna Eberstein and Hugh Grant at last year's Baftas

He tweeted: “No I didn’t, @Internet. I married her because I love her.”

When one social media user then questioned why he had been searching for his wife on Google, he added: “A friend sent it to me.”

