Hugh Grant has admitted to losing his temper on the set of his forthcoming Dungeons And Dragons film.

The Love Actually star said he had to do “a lot of grovelling” after mistaking a chaperone for a studio exec.

Hugh, who plays Forge Fitzwilliam the Rogue in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, recalled to Total Film magazine: “I lost my temper with a woman in my eyeline on day one. I assumed she was some executive from the studio who should have known better.

“Then it turns out that she’s an extremely nice local woman who was the chaperone of the young girl. Terrible. A lot of grovelling... ”

He joked that he “did a ‘Christian Bale’” in an apparent reference to how the Batman actor issued an apology in 2009 after a tape of him leaked losing his rag at a crew member while filming Terminator: Salvation.

Hugh previously admitted he has a “tantrum” about “once a year”.

It came after The Daily Show host Jon Stewart named Hugh as “the worst guest” he had ever had on his US chat show in 2012, branding him “a big pain in the ass”.

Hugh later told Vanity Fair: “I did have a tantrum backstage. About once a year, I have a really mega-tantrum, and sadly he witnessed one.”