Hugh Grant Jokes 'Unkind Parents' Are To Blame For His Unusual Middle Name

Hugh Grant on Jimmy Kimmel Live ABC

Hugh Grant found himself being put on the spot about a rather personal subject when he made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel’s talk show this week.

The British performer made an appearance on Tuesday’s edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live to discuss his unsettling new horror movie Heretic, but the host kicked things off by discussing something much closer to home.

Advertisement

“I must ask you about your middle name,” Jimmy began. “I don’t know how it slipped past me the last time, but Mungo is one of your middle names, yes?”

“Yes,” Hugh then begrudgingly confirmed.

“Hugh Mungo? Were you a giant baby?” the comic joked. “How did this happen?

After clarifying his name is “actually Hugh John Mungo”, the Love Actually star remarked: “I don’t know how it happened, I had very unkind parents!”

Jimmy then enquired if he’d “passed Mungo along” to any of his five children, Hugh admitted: “Worse!”

Hugh being interviewed by US comic Jimmy Kimmel ABC

Advertisement

“I was in a bit of a panic with my wife on the day we named [our daughter],” he recalled. “We thought it might be nice for her when she was older if she could say in bars that her middle name is Danger. So, her name is Lulu Danger Grant. Austin Powers, you know?”

But the fun family names apparently don’t stop there.

When it comes to his and his wife’s eldest daughter, Hugh said they once again found themselves in a “panic” about what to name her, so decided to seek the advice of their son.

“We asked her elder brother when she was on the way, ‘there’s a new baby coming along, what shall we call her?’,” Hugh explained. “And he said ‘Kevin’, because that was his favourite Minion.

“And we did think about calling her Kevin, but then we said, ‘you’d better think of something else’, and he said ‘Blue’, because that was his favourite colour.”

Watch Hugh Grant’s full interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live below:

Advertisement

Hugh’s latest film Heretic hits cinemas on Friday, with select previews from Thursday (which, yes, just happens to be Halloween).