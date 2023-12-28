(This story was originally published in 2021.)

Hugh Grant revealed his son stabbed himself in the face with a pen after becoming frustrated during a home-schooling session.

The Undoing star said his son was trying to solve a Maths problem when the incident happened.

The actor, who has five children, opened up during a SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations at Home interview with his Music And Lyrics co-star Drew Barrymore back in 2021.

The 60-year-old was living in Turkey with his family while shooting a movie there at the time.

Hugh Grant Getty

Advertisement

“I’ve rented two teenagers to come and homeschool them,” Hugh explained. “Poor things, they don’t know what’s hit them. Ghastly.

“My son self-harmed himself in front of this young tutor today because he couldn’t do a basic bit of arithmetic – so he stabbed himself in the face with a Biro.”

We should point out that Hugh chuckled after recounting the story in the video (above), so hopefully no serious harm was done. HuffPost UK had contacted the actor’s rep for comment at the time.

The Love Actually star has two children with his ex, Tinglan Hong, and three with Swedish TV producer Anna Eberstein, who he married in 2018.

Advertisement

Hugh Grant and wife Anna Eberstein Getty

Hugh has also credited his children with making him a better actor.

“People say to me ‘You’ve got better as an actor in the last ten years... Why?’ And I sometimes think it may be because of the kids,” he told Weekend magazine in .

“I mean, it’s completely knackering trying to be a young father in an old man’s body and I’ve found that if you’re 60 and there are five small children in the house you can’t have a hangover either,” he says.