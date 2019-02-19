A search under is under way for a 20-year-old British man who has gone missing from a popular beach in Australia alongside his French companion.

Police are looking for Hugo Palmer and his friend Erwan Ferrieux, also 20, after items belonging to the pair were discovered at Shelly Beach, on the New South Wales coast north of Sydney.

Walkers found their belongings at about 6.30am on Monday (7.30pm GMT Sunday), and police later discovered their rental car in the beach’s car park with a number of personal items, including travel documents, inside, the Press Association reports.

New South Wales Police said a water and ground search had been commenced, but there had not yet been any sign of the pair.