Anti-extremism campaigner and radio presenter Maajid Nawaz has said he was “racially attacked” and hit in the face outside a central London theatre.

In a series of tweets, Nawaz said a white male attacked him from behind outside the Soho Theatre.

He posted a photo of a cut to his forehead and said the man racially abused him and then hit him in the face with “maybe a signet ring”.

The attacker then ran away “like a coward” and “He took nothing. He was just a racist,” Nawaz said.