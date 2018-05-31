This Humid Weather Is Causing Us To Have A Complete Style Meltdown

Bad weather shouldn’t be surprising for anyone living in the UK, but this week has been something else altogether.
Most of May has seen a nice bit of sunshine, but it seems someone angered the weather gods as now we’ve got four seasons in one day, torrential downpours, flash flooding and thunderstorms.
Not to mention a consistent mid-twenties temperature, making for the most humid clammy nightmare you can imagine.
It might say 22 degrees on your phone but it feels like autumn, which not only means you have to dress for all weathers, ie. trying to incorporate a raincoat, waterproof boots, sandals and a jumper all in to one outfit.
But you also have to contend with the instant layer of sweat you will develop as soon as you step outside.
In fact, it’s so bad, it’s got us all on that two shower wagon. Waking up sweaty and going to bed sweaty is our life now.
And the worst bit is the humidity - all we can say is hair, hair, hair.
Those feeling the Monica Geller vibe have also been sharing photos of their post-humid hair.
Someone pass us a swimming hat.