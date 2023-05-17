Humiliation For Vladimir Putin As Ukraine Shoots Down 'Undefeatable' Missiles

Vladimir Putin has previously said the KILLJOY missiles were "undefeatable". PAVEL BYRKIN via Getty Images

Russian ballistic missiles which Vladimir Putin had previously said were “undefeatable” have been shot down by Ukraine.

UK intelligence says the KILLJOY weapons were destroyed by Ukraine’s “improved air defence capabilities”.

The development is another major humiliation for the Russian president.

In their latest update on the war in Ukraine, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said: “On May 3, Ukraine achieved the first ever shoot-down of a KILLJOY air-launched ballistic missile.

“Subsequently, Russia has prioritised attempting to neutralise Ukraine’s improved air defence capabilities, but in the process has likely lost several more KILLJOY.”

They added: “The apparent vulnerability of KILLJOY is likely a surprise and an embarrassment for Russia: Russian president Vladimir Putin has touted the system as undefeatable.”

