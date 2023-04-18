Humza Yousaf Does Not 'Believe' SNP Is Acting In A Criminal Way

Ken Jack via Getty Images

Humza Yousaf has said he does not “believe” the SNP is operating in a criminal way, as the crisis engulfing the party deepened.

On Tuesday morning SNP treasurer Colin Beattie was arrested in connection with the police investigation into the party’s finances.

Speaking tor journalists this afternoon, Yousaf admitted it was not “helpful” to his attempt to offer a “fresh start” after taking over from Nicola Sturgeon as first minister.

NEW: First Minister Humza Yousaf speaks for the first time following the arrest of the SNP treasurer Colin Beattie. @SkyNews pic.twitter.com/2726okGguS — Connor Gillies (@ConnorGillies) April 18, 2023

“Yes I am surprised,” Yousaf said. “When one of my colleagues has been arrested it is a very serious mater.”

“People are innocent until proven guilty,” he said. “My understanding is he is in the police station, still being questioned. Clearly when he is off that I will have a word with Colin.”

Asked if he could guarantee the party was not acting in a criminal manner since he became leader, Yousaf said: “I certainly don’t believe it is at all.”

Beattie’s arrest is the second in relation to a police inquiry into how more than £600,000 in donations to the SNP earmarked had been used.

Earlier this month, former party chief executive Peter Murrell - Sturgeon’s husband - was arrested and questioned before being released without charge “pending further investigation”.

A spokesperson for the SNP said: “We have no comment on a live police investigation.”