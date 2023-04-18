SNP Treasurer Arrested By Police As Part Of Investigation Into Party's Finances

Colin Beattie is in his second stint as SNP treasurer Getty Images

The SNP’s treasurer has become the latest senior figure arrested by police investigating the party’s finances.

Colin Beattie, 71, who is also a member of the Scottish Parliament, was taken into custody by officers this morning.

It follows the arrest two weeks ago of former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell, who is the husband of Nicola Sturgeon.

In a statement, Police Scotland said: “A 71-year-old man has today been arrested as a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party.

“The man is in custody and is being questioned by Police Scotland detectives.

“A report will be sent to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.”

Beattie was originally SNP treasurer between 2004 and 2020 before being replaced by Douglas Chapman MP.

But he returned to the role in 2021 after Chapman resigned, claiming he “had not received the support or financial information required” to carry out his duties.

It was reported at the weekend that Beattie had told a meeting of the SNP’s national executive council that he was “having difficulty balancing the books” after the party lost 30,000 members and several big-money donors.

However, the party has insisted that it is not running out of cash.

Officers from Police Scotland outside the home of former chief executive of the Scottish National Party (SNP) Peter Murrell, in Uddingston, Glasgow, after he was "released without charge pending further investigation", Robert Perry - PA Images via Getty Images

Police Scotland are investigating claims that £600,000 of donations from activists to support the campaign for a second independence referendum were used for other purposes.

The inquiry has been named Operation Branchform and was launched following allegations that the money, which was meant to be in a ring-fenced fund, had been misappropriated. The party has denied any wrongdoing.

Murrell, who resigned as SNP chief executive last month after the media was misled over membership numbers, was interviewed by detectives for 11 hours before being released without charge, pending further inquiries.

It emerged in December that Murrell - who was chief executive for more than 20 years - had loaned the SNP £107,620 to help with “cash flow”.