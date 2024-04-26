Humza Yousaf Insists He Won't Resign As Scotland's First Minister

Humza Yousaf insisted he would not be resigning. Sky News

Humza Yousaf has insisted he won’t resign as Scotland’s first minister despite facing two votes of confidence next week.

The SNP leader said he was “getting on with the day job” as his political career teeters on the brink.

His leadership was plunged into crisis yesterday after he ended the SNP’s tie-up with the Green Party at the Scottish Parliament.

The Greens said they would support a motion of no confidence in Yousaf tabled by Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar also announced today that he will table a separate motion of no confidence in Yousaf’s government - a move that could trigger a snap election.

That has left the first minister relying on the backing of Ash Regan - who defected from the SNP to the Alba Party last year - to save his job.

Asked by Sky News if he was going to resign, Yousaf said: “No, I intend absolutely to fight that vote of no confidence and I’m getting on with the day job.”

Yousaf also rejected the suggestion that he is now “a lame duck leader”.

He said: “Let’s forget the tired cliches and let’s concentrate on the reality.

“The reality is I’m out here delivering on the priorities of the people. The opposition may wish to play games, that is up to them.”

The first minister said he had “every intention of winning” the vote of no confidence and called on rival parties to help him “make minority government work”.

The SNP chief had earlier been supported by the party’s leader at Westminster, Stephen Flynn.

He said: “He’s going to come out fighting because he believes in his priorities for the people and he believes in representing the public to the best of his ability and that means ensuring that the Scottish government is delivering for them.

