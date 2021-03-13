Fans of 90s Saturday night TV might spot a familiar face among the new civilian contestants getting ready to enter The Circle. It’s been confirmed that James Crossley – aka Hunter from Gladiators – will be taking part in the Channel 4 gameshow, which sees players communicating and competing with each other through a social media platform to win £100,000. James was one of the most popular athletes on ITV’s Gladiators, which originally aired from 1992 to 2000.

Shutterstock/ITV James appeared as Hunter on Gladiators

The hit show saw members of the public taking on athletes and bodybuilders in a series of physical challenges, and was hosted by John Fashanu, Jeremy Guscott and Ulrika Jonsson, who James also dated. James will now be entering The Circle, which sees contestants able to adopt a ‘catfish’ persona to help them win the game, and he will be playing a nurse called Gemma. Players live in separate flats in the same block, but never actually meet face-to-face until they are ‘blocked’ from the game. If he wins, James says he wants to use the prize money to give back to the NHS.

Channel 4 James will masquerade as NHS nurse Gemma in The Circle

“I’ve always been somebody who’s enjoyed different challenges, I started off bodybuilding and then I went into Gladiators. After that I went into acting and competing in strongman,” he says. “Most of the challenges I’ve done have been quite body crushing. I think The Circle will be an interesting challenge to try and get away with playing somebody else, it uses different muscles to what I’m used to. “I also really want to take this opportunity to give back to NHS nurses, winning the prize money would give me the chance to show my gratitude for all their hard work.” Among the other players entering the famous block of flats include a social media influencer masquerading as his uncle and a father-daughter duo playing a letting agent.

Channel 4 The Circle series 3 contestants