Gemma Collins, Kim Woodburn and Peter Andre are among the famous faces set to be impersonated when the celebrity catfish get to work on the upcoming star-studded edition of The Circle.

The Circle, which aired its first two civilian series in 2018 and 2019, sees people living in isolation and only communicating with one another via a specially-designed social media platform.

Because of the format, contestants are able to “catfish” their competitors by donning a different online persona to try and make themselves more popular.

The line-up for the celebrity version of the Channel 4 reality show was first announced last month, but it’s now been revealed who will be competing as themselves, and which contestants will be trying to convince their fellow stars that they’re someone completely different.