Love Island stars Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt have announced they are engaged. Camilla was one of the original Islanders on the third series of the ITV2 reality show, and it’s fair to say that she didn’t exactly have the easiest time in the villa to begin with. However, her luck changed when Jamie joined the show a month in, with the two quickly hitting off, and eventually finishing in second place behind Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay. While Camilla and Jamie were initially reluctant to comment on whether they were in a relationship or just friends, they welcomed a daughter, Nell, in October 2021, and are now set to tie the knot.

Karwai Tang/Getty Jamie Jewitt and Camilla Thurlow pictured in 2019

Camilla confirmed that she and Jamie were engaged on Friday night, revealing her fiancé had actually involved their daughter in the proposal. She posted a photo of Nell in a “Mummy, will you marry Daddy?” babygrow, as well as her new engagement ring, writing: “The most perfect ring that only the person who knows me the very best would be able to design for me.” “@JamieJewitt_ only you could totally surprise me and at the same time be exactly the wonderful person I know and love,” she added. “What a perfect evening with these two, my future husband and our darling Nell.”