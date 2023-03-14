Euphoria Star Hunter Schafer’s Single Feather Top Was The Boldest Oscars After-Party Look

Hunter Schafer at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party on Sunday night Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Hunter Schafer needed only a single feather to raise the bar for daring looks at Vanity Fair’s 2023 Oscars after-party this year.

Best known for her portrayal of Jules Vaughn on the gritty teen drama Euphoria, the actor and model turned up at the annual soirée in a floor-length Ludovic de Saint Sernin skirt and a strategically placed white feather, worn as a bandeau-like top.

Hunter’s all-white look was styled by Law Roach, who has drawn raves from fashion outlets for his edgy work with fellow Euphoria star Zendaya.

After Law shared a photo of Hunter on his Instagram, the stylist was inundated with praise from many of his famous clients and pals, including Katy Perry and Zendaya herself.

“A murder,” photographer Myles Loftin wrote, while stylist Thiago Biagi simply proclaimed: “No words.”

Hunter has been a rising star in Hollywood since the 2019 premiere of Euphoria.

She’s used her television fame as a platform to advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, and is set to hit the big screen later this year in the The Hunger Games sequel The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes.

“I’ve already spent a lot of my life trying to be someone I’m not,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in 2021.

“And even if it is my job title, I’m not interested in doing that again for long periods of time.”

“I want to have longevity as an artist, whatever form that comes in,” she added.

“The one thing I have faith in is the evolution of how I make art. It’s something that is growing in me all the time.”

Noticeably absent from the Vanity Fair fête was Hunter’s Euphoria co-star and real-life boyfriend, Dominic Fike.

The pair were first romantically linked in the press in January of last year.

“Some people fall in love, like, fucking months after they meet, or years after,” Dominic told GQ of his relationship in 2022.