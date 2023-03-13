Andrew Garfield Gave Us Yet Another Oscars Meme Minutes Into The Ceremony

Andrew Garfield: beloved actor, two-time Academy Award nominee and originator of Oscars memes.
In the opening monologue of the 95th annual Academy Awards Sunday night, Jimmy Kimmel mentioned several audience members who would be able to protect him from violence, should another Will Smith-esque Oscars slap occur.
Based on the tough fictional characters they’ve portrayed, Jimmy shouted out Michael B. Jordan (Adonis Creed), Pedro Pascal (the Mandalorian), Michelle Yeoh (a martial arts acting icon) and Andrew Garfield (Spider-Man).
The camera panned to each star as they were mentioned. As it turned to Andrew, he offered an exaggerated grin/grimace that was quickly celebrated as the potential reaction meme of the night.
Andrew last starred in a Spider-Man movie in 2014, before handing off the reins to the current iteration of the superhero, Tom Holland ― though thanks to the multiverse, he did make an appearance in 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.
Last year, Andrew delivered another fan-favourite Oscars meme after he was caught texting moments after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage.
Enjoy: